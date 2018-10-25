CubeSmart gains 2% after boosting midpoint of FY FFO per share guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) tightens 2018 adjusted FFO guidance to $1.63-$1.64 per share from it previous range of $1.61-$1.65 and boosts same-store NOI growth assumption to 2.75%-3.25% from its prior view of 2.0%-3.0%.

CubeSmart gains 2.0% in after-hours trading.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 43 cents rose from 42 cents a year ago and exceeds consensus estimate by a penny.

Q3 same-store net operating income rose 3.9% Y/Y.

Same-store occupancy averaged 93.3% during the quarter and ended the quarter at 92.7%.

Added 60 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 582.

Conference call 11:00 AM ET, Oct. 26, 2018.

