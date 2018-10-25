Vocera beats in Q3 with broad revenue growth

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) saw revenues tick up by 5% and beat expectations in Q3 with fairly broad gains, and profitability dipped but topped consensus.

The company swung to a loss on a GAAP basis ($249,000 vs. a year-ago gain of $1.39M), and non-GAAP net income fell to $6.4M from $7.57M. EBITDA dropped to $8.42M from $8.51M.

Deferred revenues as of Sept. 30 were $54.3M, vs. $55.2M as of last Dec. 31.

Liquidity was $215M, up from last December's $81.2M.

Revenue breakout: Device, $17M (up 3.1%); Software, $10.3M (up 8.6%); Maintenance and support, $16M (up 15.8%); Professional services and training, $4.46M (down 22.2%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $46.3M-$51.3M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-$0.20, along with EBITDA of $5.3M-$9.3M.

For the full year, it sees revenues of $177M-$182M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41-$0.54, along with EBITDA of $19M-$23M.

Previously: Vocera beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Oct. 25 2018)

Press release