More on Cincinnati Financial Q3: Earned premiums rise 4% Y/Y

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q3 operating EPS of 84 cents increases from 58 cents a year ago and beats consensus of 73 cents.

Q3 earned premiums increase 4% Y/Y to $1.30B.

Q3 total revenue jump 36% to $1.92B from $1.41B.

Q3 property casualty combined ratio of 96.8%, down from 99.3% a year ago.

Book value increases to $51.22 per share at Sept. 30 from $45.86 a year ago.

"The increase in our book value brings our value creation ratio back into positive territory, ending the first nine months at 5.0%," says President and CEO Steven J. Johnston.

