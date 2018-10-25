Methanex ramps output at Chile IV plant for first time since 2007

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) plans to ramp production at its 800K metric tons/year Chile IV methanol plant, which has been idle since 2007, up to capacity over the next few weeks, CEO John Floren says.

"We expect that our current gas agreements will allow for a two-plant operation in Chile during the southern hemisphere summer months and up to a maximum of 75% of a two-plant operation annually until mid-2020," Floren said in today's earnings conference call.

MEOH also says it plans to spend an additional $50M to refurbish its Chile I plant, adding 800K metric tons/year to its current 900K capacity.

The company expects to take the Chile I facility down during the Argentinian winter to carry out half of the refurbishment, with the second half to be carried out during winter 2020.

Shares fell 1.1% in today's trade after the company reported Q3 earnings that fell short of estimates.