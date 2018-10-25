Government Properties Income names Blackman managing trustee

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) names David M. Blackman managing trustee and Jeffrey C. Leer CFO, both effective Jan. 1, 2019.

GOV +1.3% in after-hours trading.

Blackman joined RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in 2009 and has been a member go the senior executive team since then. He'll continue to serve as president and CEO of GOV; executive vice president of RMR; managing trustee, president and CEO of Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR); and managing trustee, president and CEO of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT).

Leer was recently promoted to senior vice president of RMR. He was also recently appointed CFO and treasurer of Select Income REIT, succeeding John C. Popeo, who's retiring.

Blackman and Leer succeed Mark L. Kleifges who is retiring from his positions at both GOV and RMR effective Dec. 31, 2018.

These management changes come as the companies prepare to mere GOV with SIR; the combined company will be an operating subsidiary of RMR.

Previously: Select Income REIT jumps on merger with Government Properties Income Trust (Sept. 17)