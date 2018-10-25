RMR Real Estate names managing trustee and CFO

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF) names Jennifer B. Clark managing trustee and Brian E. Donley CFO and treasurer, both effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Both succeed Mark Kleifges, who's retiring from RIF and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) effective Dec. 31, 2018.

Clark will continue to serve as managing director, executive vice president, and general counsel of RMR Group; managing trustee of Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH), and a director of Sonesta International Hotels (NASDAQ:SNSTA).

Donley has recently been named CFO and treasurer of Hospitality Properties Trust.

