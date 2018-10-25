Industrial Logistics Properties names Murray managing trustee, CEO

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) names John G. Murray managing trustee, president, and CEO, effective Dec. 1, 2018.

He'll succeed John C. Popeo, who's retiring from ILPT and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), effective Nov. 30, 2018.

Murray joined RMR in 1993 and has been a member of its senior executive team since then. He'll continue to serve as executive vice president of RMR and managing trustee, president, and CEO of Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT).

