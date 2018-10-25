ADM and other top grain traders partner to digitize global trades

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Cargill and Louis Dreyfus say they will work together to standardize and digitize international grain trades using technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, in an effort to replace a system that relies on paper contracts and invoices and manual payments with an automated electronic system.

The world’s four largest agribusinesses say the plan will make international commodities trades more efficient and transparent and reduce costs.

The companies say the first area they will target is the automation of grain and oilseed post-trade processes; they say 275M/year emails are sent by commodity traders to process 11K ocean shipments of grain.