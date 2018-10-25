Nikkei: Ericsson, Fujitsu team up on 5G base stations

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are teaming up to make 5G base stations, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

That establishes an instant rival for a new partnership between Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and NEC that's initially targeting the Japanese market.

Fujitsu offers miniaturization and energy-saving skills to the new partnership, while Ericsson's strength will be its international sales channel.

And Ericsson's presence means the combined market share of the two in base stations is nearing 30%, vs. combined share of 5% for the Samsung/NEC team.