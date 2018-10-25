Chilean court tosses lawsuit to block Tianqi purchase of SQM stake

Chile's Constitutional Court rejects a lawsuit attempting to block Tianqi Lithium's purchase of a 24% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), Chile's biggest lithium miner, clearing the way for the transaction to close.

The court, whose decision is final and not subject to appeal says the suit was "inadmissible" and lifts its suspension on the $4.1B sale to the Chinese miner.

Tianqi agreed to may to buy the SQM stake from Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) for $4.1B; the sale was required by regulators in China and India as a condition for approving the merger of two Canadian miners that created Nutrien.