B2Gold weighs potential increase in Fekola mill throughput

B2Gold (BTG -7.4% ) says a substantial increase in the gold mineral resource estimate for its Fekola mine in Mali and positive results from its ongoing Fekola Mill expansion study indicates potential to increase mill throughput tonnage and yearly gold production with moderate capital spending.

Based on 192K meters of exploration drilling in 928 drill holes, BTG reports an updated indicated mineral resource estimate of 92.8M metric tons at 1.92 grams/ton of gold for a total of 5.7M oz. of gold.

BTG also says exploration drill results further north of the new resource pit boundary demonstrate that gold mineralization continues to the north and remains open, indicating the potential to further expand mineral resources with additional drilling.