AEP slides despite Q3 beat on continuing benefit from extreme weather

American Electric Power (AEP -2.6% ) is lower despite posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as investors ignore utility shares on a day where nearly all other stock sectors enjoy strong gains.

Q3 revenue rose to $4.3B from $4.1B in the year-ago quarter; YTD revenue totals $12.4B compared to $11.6B at the same time last year, as AEP has enjoyed a benefit from extreme weather every quarter of this year.

"Cooling and heating degree days combined in 2018 are the second highest we’ve seen in the last 30 years," the company says. "The positive impacts of weather have allowed us to expand our discretionary spending in areas that will directly improve our service to customers."

AEP also raises guidance for full-year earnings, now seeing operating EPS of $3.88-$3.98 vs. prior guidance of $3.75-$3.95, in-line with $3.94 analyst consensus estimate.