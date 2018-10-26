China, Japan sign currency swap deal

Calling it an "historic turning point", China and Japan have pledged to forge closer ties, signing a broad range of agreements including a $30B currency swap pact amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

Asia's two biggest economies also agreed to boost cooperation in the securities markets like the listing of ETFs and inked a deal towards establishing a yuan clearing bank, as the renminbi fell to its lowest against the greenback in decade.

