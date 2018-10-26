China cuts Iranian oil purchases

China is cutting some of its oil trade with Iran after vowing for months to resist U.S. sanctions on the exports, which go into effect in early November.

It comes as Saudi Arabia, seeking to damp a foreign relations crisis, said it would increase crude supply, pushing down prices and giving traders further options.

China, Iran's top customer, has been importing about 600K barrels of Iranian crude a day.

Crude futures -0.8% to $66.80/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI