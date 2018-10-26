U.S. to China: No trade talks without firm proposal

The U.S. is refusing to resume trade negotiations with China until Beijing comes up with a concrete proposal to address Washington’s complaints about forced technology transfers and other economic issues, officials told WSJ.

The impasse threatens to undermine a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in November.

Businesses have been counting on sufficient progress for the suspension of the next round of U.S. tariffs.

