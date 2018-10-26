Danish cannabis oil firm soars in debut

Shares in Danish cannabis firm StenoCare more than tripled in value on Friday in their debut on the Danish-Swedish Spotlight exchange, rising to as much as 33.50 crowns in early trading.

Denmark is one of several European countries that recently legalized prescriptions of medicinal cannabis oil, perking a surge in investor interest in a substance that is still banned or restricted in many markets.

Related: OTCPK:MJNA, ACB, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG