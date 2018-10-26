Futures skid - Nasdaq down more than 2%

The Wall Street roller coaster is selling tickets again today as U.S. stock index futures post steep declines after a selloff in Asia and Europe. Dow -1.2% ; S&P 500 -1.5% ; Nasdaq -2.6% .

It follows a strong session by the three major U.S. indexes, though global stocks are still on track to record their worst weekly losing streak in five years

The latest snapshot of the American economy will also be released this morning, with expectations of annualized Q3 growth of 3.3%.

That would put GDP on track for its best yearly performance since 2005, but mark a falloff from the white-hot 4.2% growth rate recorded in Q2.

Oil is down 1.4% at $66.40/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1239/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 bps to 3.08%.

