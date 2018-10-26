Autoliv down 4% on top and bottom-line miss

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 6.4% in Q3, mainly driven by 22% organic sales growth in Americas.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.36B (+6.3%); Seatbelts: $675.6M (-0.1%).

Sales in Asia grew 1.6% (+3% organic growth) to $749.1M.

Sales in America expanded 19.1% (+21.8% organic growth) to $684.8M.

Sales in Europe decreased 6.4% (-3.6% organic growth) to $599.1M.

Gross profit rate down 120 bps to 19%.

SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps to 4.4%

Adjusted operating margin continuing operations squeezed 100 bps to 9.5%.

FY2018 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+6%; Total sales: +10%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: ~10.5%; Tax rate: ~28%; Capex: 5% to 6% of sales;

ALV -3.75% premarket.

Previously: Autoliv misses by $0.26, misses on revenue (Oct. 26)