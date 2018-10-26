Organic sales decline at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports flat global unit volume in Q3, while organic sales fell 0.5%.

North America sales rose 8.0% in Q3, while Latin American sales were down 13.0%.

Pricing was up 1% during the quarter.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 59.2% of sales vs. 60.0% consensus. Higher raw and packaging material costs were partially offset by cost savings during the quarter.

SG&A expenses were up 10 bps to 35.6% of sales.

Operating profit fell 190 bps to 23.4% of sales.

CEO Update: "The third quarter was a challenging one with category growth rates remaining soft in many markets and unfavorable movements in foreign exchange. Net sales decreased 3.0% and organic sales decreased 0.5%, primarily due to market volatility in Brazil and trade inventory reductions in China.. While the pricing environment remains difficult given competitive and retailer dynamics, we are pleased we delivered positive pricing this quarter, which partially offset higher commodity and logistics costs."