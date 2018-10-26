FibroGen's roxadustat successful in China studies in CKD-associated anemia

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announces the results from two Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in China evaluating roxadustat for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data were presented at Kidney Week in San Diego.

The results, supporting a marketing application currently under review by the National Medical Products Administration in China, showed that roxadustat corrected and maintained hemoglobin levels in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent CKD patients.

FibroGen is partnering with AstraZeneca on developing and commercializing roxadustat for anemia in the U.S., China, other markets in the Americas, Australia/New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

It is partnering with Astellas in Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and South Africa.

Roxadustat is in Phase 3 development in the U.S. for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in Phase 2/3 development in China for MDS.