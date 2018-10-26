Weyerhaeuser -1.8% after Q3 miss

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) slips 1.8% in premarket trading after warning that wood products' Q4 earnings will be significantly lower than Q3 averages.

Mill downtime related to severe weather in the U.S. south and a scheduled press replacement at an OSB mill, as well as higher Canadian log costs, hurt wood products' earnings in Q3

Q3 adjusted EPS of 28 cents vs 44 cents in Q2 and 34 cents in the year-ago quarter; misses consensus by 10 cents.

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $505M vs. $637M in Q2 and $569M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $206M vs. $240M in Q2; sees Q4 earnings and adjusted EBITDA lower than Q3.

Q3 Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources adjusted EBITDA $86M vs. $47M in Q2; sees Q4 earnings and adjusted EBITDA comparable to Q3.

Q3 Wood Products adjusted EBITDA $250M, down from $385M in Q2; sees Q4 earnings and adjusted EBITDA significantly lower than Q3 averages.

Previously: Weyerhaeuser misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 26)