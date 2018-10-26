Piper softens view on Gilead in analyst healthcare action

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) initiated with Neutral rating and $25 (25% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) upgraded to Buy with a $220 (33% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. The company released Q3 results two days ago that featured a 36% jump in revenue and 225% jump in earnings.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Neutral with a $75 (9% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray after the company posted Q3 yesterday after the close that included a 14% drop in revenue and 23% drop in earnings. Shares are down 3% premarket.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $54 (13% downside risk) price target at RBC after the company's Q3 miss released after the close yesterday. Shares are down 5% premarket.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum.