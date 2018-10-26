Snap plunges nearly 13% post-earnings

Shares initially were higher in post-market action last night following an earnings beat, but Q3 DAUs slipped a hair more than estimated, and the Q4 revenue outlook was shy of Street estimates.
The sell-side so far isn't impressed, with JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth downgrading to Underweight from Neutral, and cutting the price target to $6 from $12.
Jefferies keeps the stock at a Hold, but cuts its PT to $8 from $11.
SNAP -13% to $6.08.
