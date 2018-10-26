VeriSign reports EPS beat, customer contract sale

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) reports Q3 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue. The company ended the quarter with 151.7M .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, up 4% Y/Y and a net increase of 1.99M.

FY18 guidance from the conference call has revenue at $1.211B to $1.216B (consensus: $1.21B; was: $1.205B to $1.215B), non-GAAP operating margin from 67% to 67.5% (was: 66% to 67%), and capex from $40M to $50M (was: $45M to $55M).

VeriSign announces it will sell its Security Services customer contracts to NeuStar for $50M at closing plus a contingent amount at the first anniversary with a cap of $120M.

Press release.