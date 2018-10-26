More on Aon Q3: Commercial risk business drives revenue growth

Q3 comparable revenue of $2.35B rose 6% from $2.22B a year ago, with:

Aon (NYSE: AON ) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs 98 cents a year ago; beats consensus estimate of $1.22.

Q3 total operating expenses essentially flat at $2.09B, with information technology expenses rising 15% to $125M and compensation and benefits expenses down 3% to $1.39B.

Q3 adjusted effective tax rate 12.8% vs. 17.3% a year ago.

Nine-month adjusted free cash flow provided by continuing operations increased 5% $1.16B Y/Y.

