ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel win bid to buy out Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and partner Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCPK:NISTF) say they have been chosen by the committee of creditors of Essar Steel India as the winning bidders for the asset.

The two companies would pay a combined $5.7B to buy the debt-laden Indian firm, with MT owning a slim majority stake.

The agreement appears to end a year-long competition for one of the most attractive assets under India's new insolvency process.

The news comes just a day after founders of Essar Steel came in with a surprise offer to make a hefty upfront payment to creditors to settle claims, allowing the company to exit the bankruptcy process.