Analysts downgrade WDC on flash; Micron and Seagate shares drop

Benchmark downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Buy to Hold after yesterday’s earnings report and flash pricing warning.

The firm cites significant FY19 estimate reductions, predicting additional reductions over the near-term. 

JP Morgan’s Harlan Sur cuts WDC from Overweight to Neutral and its target from $117 to $67, a 43% slash. 

Sur cites the weaker NAND market outlook and says it could take until 2H19 for the supply/demand balance to normalize. 

Western Digital shares are down 15.6% premarket.

NAND peers falling with the news include Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -3.5% and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX-7.2%.  Intel’s own strong earnings report sheltered it from the blast.  

Previously: Western Digital -7% on Q1 misses, flash pricing warning (Oct. 25)

Previously: Western Digital will reduce CY19 wafer output by up to 15% (Oct. 25)

