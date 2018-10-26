Analysts downgrade WDC on flash; Micron and Seagate shares drop

Benchmark downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Buy to Hold after yesterday’s earnings report and flash pricing warning.

The firm cites significant FY19 estimate reductions, predicting additional reductions over the near-term.

JP Morgan’s Harlan Sur cuts WDC from Overweight to Neutral and its target from $117 to $67, a 43% slash.

Sur cites the weaker NAND market outlook and says it could take until 2H19 for the supply/demand balance to normalize.

Western Digital shares are down 15.6% premarket.

NAND peers falling with the news include Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -3.5% and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) -7.2% . Intel’s own strong earnings report sheltered it from the blast.

