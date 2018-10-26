Building supply names (and the Fed?) mull Mohawk, Fortune Brands misses

Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) last night missed estimates and cut full-year guidance. Shares tumbled 12.3% after hours. They haven't traded yet in the premarket. The company took note of the impact of Hurricane Florence, but also said general housing volumes were lower in the U.S. and Canada.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) also missed Q3 estimates, and trimmed its Q4 outlook. In addition to sluggish demand, the company noted higher transportation costs. Shares plunged 17.9% after hours.

Prior to last night's big move down, Mohwak was already off nearly 50% YTD. And the Fed wants to keep hiking?

Other players to watch: Beacon Roofing (NASDAQ:BECN), A.O Smith (NYSE:AOS), Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX), Masco (NYSE:MAS), Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), SiteOne (NYSE:SITE), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR).

Previously: Mohawk misses by $0.29, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)

Previously: Fortune Brands Home & Security misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)