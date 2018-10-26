Bloomberg: Rolls-Royce 'far short' of engines for new Airbus jet

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY) falls as much as 13% in London trading to their lowest in a year and a half following a Bloomberg report that cited delays to its engine production for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY).

Airbus shares have dropped as much as 5% overseas.

According to the report, Rolls-Royce is running into production hurdles on the engine for Airbus's new A330neo jet as the European planemaker rushes to meet delivery targets this year.

Only 10 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines will have been delivered by the end of this month, "far short" of the 30 engines promised to Airbus in order to deliver 15 of the planes by year-end, according to an internal memo cited by Bloomberg,