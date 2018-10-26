RBS -4.4% after taking £100M impairment for economic uncertainty

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) sinks 4.4% in premarket trading in NY after taking an additional £100M impairment charge reflecting the more uncertain economic outlook.

RBS also took a further net £60M impairment charge in its Irish business related to ongoing sales from its loan book to further reduce the level of non-performing loans.

Q3 operating profit before tax of £961M compares with £613M in Q2 and £871M in the year-ago period.

Q3 EPS £0.037 vs. £0.008 in Q2 and £0.033 in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest income of £2.15B vs. £2.18B in Q2 and £2.3B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest margin of 1.93%% decreased by 8 basis points from Q2; excluding one-time items, NIM fell 5 basis points--3 bps related to competitive pressure and 2 bps due to higher average liquidity balances.

CET1 ratio of 16.7%, up 60 bps Q/Q.

Tangible net asset value per ordinary share of 287p vs. 286p in Q2.

Previously: The Royal Bank of Scotland reports Q3 results (Oct. 26)