Goodyear Tire & Rubber down 8% on earnings miss

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) reports Q3 results reflect impact of China slowdown and strengthening U.S. dollar.

Tire unit volume up 2% to 40.5M for the quarter.

Original equipment unit volume down 4% Y/Y.

Replacement tire shipments grew 4% Y/Y.

Segment sales: America: $2.11B (+7%); EMEA: $1.29B (-2%); Asia Pacific: $531M (-7%).

Gross margin rate declined 320 bps to 24%.

Segment operating margin: America: 9.2% (-40 bps); EMEA: 8.6% (+170 bps); Asia Pacific: 10.7% (-350 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate fell 20 bps to 9.2%.

The company repurchased 4.2M shares of its common stock for $100M during the quarter.

The company expects FY2018 segment operating income to exceed $1.3B.

GT -7.63% premarket.

