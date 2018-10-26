Goodyear Tire & Rubber down 8% on earnings miss

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) reports Q3 results reflect impact of China slowdown and strengthening U.S. dollar.
Tire unit volume up 2% to 40.5M for the quarter.
Original equipment unit volume down 4% Y/Y.
Replacement tire shipments grew 4% Y/Y.
Segment sales: America: $2.11B (+7%); EMEA: $1.29B (-2%); Asia Pacific: $531M (-7%).
Gross margin rate declined 320 bps to 24%.
Segment operating margin: America: 9.2% (-40 bps); EMEA: 8.6% (+170 bps); Asia Pacific: 10.7% (-350 bps).
Total segment operating margin rate fell 20 bps to 9.2%.
The company repurchased 4.2M shares of its common stock for $100M during the quarter.
The company expects FY2018 segment operating income to exceed $1.3B.
GT -7.63% premarket.
