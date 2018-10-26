Ultragenyx Pharma's UX007 flunks late-stage study in Glut1 DS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) is facing a significant down move this morning after announcing unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating UX007 in patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome (Glut1 DS) experiencing disabling paroxysmal movement disorders.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically valid reduction in the frequency of paroxysmal movement events in the treatment group compared to placebo.

The company will terminate develop for the indication. Its program in long-chain fatty oxidation disorders will continue.

UX007 is a purified pharmaceutical-grade form of a triglyceride compound called triheptanoin that provides patients with medium-length odd-chain fatty acids which increase the intermediate substrates in the Krebs cycle, a key energy-generating process, which produces new glucose.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.