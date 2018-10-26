Phillips 66 easily tops Q3 earnings estimates on higher refining margins

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) +3.5% pre-market after soaring ahead of Q3 earnings expectations, as cheaper domestic crude prices boosted refining margins.

Q3 net income totaled $936M in its refining unit vs. $910M in Q2, $240M in its midstream unit vs. $202M in Q2, $210M in the chemicals unit vs. $262M in Q2, and $318M in the marketing and specialties unit vs. $237M in Q2.

PSX says the increase in refining income was largely driven by higher realized refining margins in the Central Corridor, where refineries benefited from a wider WTI-WCS crude differential and ran at 108% utilization during the quarter.

PSX’s worldwide crude utilization rate was 93%, down from 100% in the prior quarter.

PSX generated $582M in cash from operations during Q3; excluding working capital impacts, operating cash flow was $2.1B.