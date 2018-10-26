Ventas nudges up lower end of 2018 normalized FFO/share guidance range

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) nudges up the lower end of its range for 2018 normalized FFO per share guidance by a penny to $4.03-$4.07 from its prior view.

Reaffirms same-store cash NOI growth expectations issued on July 27, 2018.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 99 cents vs. $1.08 in Q2 and $1.04 in the year-ago quarter; beats by 2 cents.

The change from Q3 2017 was principally due to the cumulative impact of using proceeds from asset divestitures and loan receivable collections to retire and reduce the company's debt balance.

Q3 same-store cash NOI rose 1.3%, with triple-net up 3.0%, seniors housing operating portfolio down 2.7%, and office up 3.5%.

Storm update: All residents, staff and patients at its properties affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence are safe. Two of the Company’s consolidated MOBs and one Ardent-owned hospital in or near Panama City, FL, experienced substantial damage. Ventas and Ardent have appropriate insurance coverage. Since it's too early to determine the financial impacts of the hurricanes, they are not reflected in the Company’s current guidance.

