More on WisdomTree Q3: Net income rises on acquisition

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Q3 adjusted EPS of 9 cents, unchanged from Q2 and up from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter; matches consensus estimate.

Primary reason for Q3's revenue, expenses, and net income gains is due to WETF's acquisition of the European exchange-traded commodity, currency, and short-and-leveraged business of ETFS Capital Ltd., completed on April 11, 2018.

Q3 net income of $22.0M vs. $16.7M in Q2 and $8.0M a year ago; total revenue of $72.6M, falls 2.9% from Q2's $74.8M and rises 26% from $57.7M a year ago.

Assets under management slips to $59.1B as of Sept. 30, 2018 from $60.0B at June 30, 2018; net outflows of $1.3B flat Q/Q; average advisory fee of 0.48% also unchanged Q/Q.

U.S. listed ETF AUM was $41.6B at Sept. 30, 2018, up 0.5% from June 20, 2018 due to market appreciation, largely offset by net outflows.

International listed ETPs' AUM was $17.6B at Sept. 30, 2018, down 5.6% from June 30, 2018, due to market depreciation and net outflows.

Q3 advisory fees of $71.7M fell 2.8% from Q2, but rose 25% from Q3 2017.

Adjusted operating margin of 30.5% up 50 basis points from Q2.

