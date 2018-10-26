Yamana Gold +3% as Q3 production surges, full-year guidance raised

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +3.3% pre-market despite missing Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, as the miner raises its full-year gold production guidance.

Q3 total gold production rose 11% Y/Y to 269K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $849/oz. vs. $874/oz. in the year-ago quarter; total silver production jumped 78% Y/Y to 2.55M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $10.16/oz. vs. $13.70 a year ago.

AUY now sees FY 2018 gold production of 920K oz., bumped up from earlier guidance of 900K oz. based on strong YTD production, but it lowers its full-year silver production forecast to 7.55M oz. vs. original guidance of 8.15M oz.

AUY says Cerro Moro, which had its first full quarter of commercial production in Q3, provided significant contributions to overall performance with production run-rates already at the levels needed to meet guidance both for 2018 and 2019; reduced silver production guidance is attributable to lower than planned silver production from El Peñón.

AUY also says it agrees to sell its interest in the Gualcamayo mine Argentina to Mineros S.A. for an estimated $85M.