Piper thinks Xilinx should buy Mellanox

Piper Jaffray assesses potential buyers for Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) and names Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) as a top contender.
The firm thinks Xilinx has a strategy that overlaps well with Mellanox’s offerings.
Piper also sees Intel and Broadcom as potential bidders since both have lost Ethernet adapter market share to MLNX. But Intel doesn’t have a permanent CEO at the moment, and Broadcom is currently buying CA Technologies.
Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $110 target on Mellanox.
Source: StreetAccount.
MLNX shares are up 13% premarket to $82.25. Xilinx shares are down 2.7% to $77.25 caught up in the NAND flash plummet following Western Digital’s earnings report and price warning.
Previously: Mellanox +12.7% after reportedly hiring adviser to explore sale (Oct. 25)
Now read: Nvidia: Give Turing A Quarter »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox