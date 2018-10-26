Piper thinks Xilinx should buy Mellanox

Piper Jaffray assesses potential buyers for Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) and names Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) as a top contender.

The firm thinks Xilinx has a strategy that overlaps well with Mellanox’s offerings.

Piper also sees Intel and Broadcom as potential bidders since both have lost Ethernet adapter market share to MLNX. But Intel doesn’t have a permanent CEO at the moment, and Broadcom is currently buying CA Technologies.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $110 target on Mellanox.

Source: StreetAccount.

MLNX shares are up 13% premarket to $82.25. Xilinx shares are down 2.7% to $77.25 caught up in the NAND flash plummet following Western Digital’s earnings report and price warning.

