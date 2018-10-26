Wayne Savings Bancshares announces adoption of a 4% stock repurchase program

Wayne Savings Bancshares (NASDAQ:WAYN) has adopted a stock repurchase program to purchase up to 108,234 shares, or 4.0% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “The latest stock repurchase program is another step to deliver shareholder value. Our strategy to become a high-performing community bank is complemented by our commitment to building value through earnings improvement, cash dividends and stock repurchase programs. We appreciate the continued support from our customers and shareholders as we execute our plan.”