Boston Beer on watch after soft guidance

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are on watch after the company tightens FY18 guidance and gives a first look at its FY19 outlook.

The beer company expects FY18 EPS of $7.10 to $7.70 vs. $6.30 to $7.30 prior and $7.57 consensus.

The guidance for 2019 includes seeing a depletions and shipments percentage increase of high single digits to low double digits, national price increases of between 0% and 3%, gross margin of between 51% and 53%, increased investment in advertising/promotional/selling expenses of between $25M and $35M and estimated capital spending of between $100M and $120M.