Raymond James slides 4.3% premarket after Citi downgrades

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) slumps 4.3% in premarket trading after Citi analyst William Katz downgrades the stock to neutral from buy and cuts price target to a Street low of $85 from $101.

Katz cites lower earnings outlook, lack of catalysts and "stress test on relative valuation that suggests more limited upside," Bloomberg First Word reports.

Recommends pair trade of overweighting LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) and underweight RJF; LPLA has more upside potential due to healthier EPS outlook and greater expense and capital management levers, Katz writes.

Analyst ratings for RJF: 7 buys, 3 holds, 0 sells. For LPLA: 5 buys, 6 holds, 0 sells.

Previously: Raymond James Financial misses by $0.13, revenue in-line (Oct. 24)