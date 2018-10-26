Columbia Sportswear on watch after guidance hike, upgrades

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) could see some buying action today after the apparel company lifts guidance and hears some positive commentary from investment firms.

Columbia now sees full-year revenue of $2.74B to $2.75B vs. $2.71B consensus and full-year EPS of $3.57 to $$3.62 vs. $3.41 to $3.46 prior and $3.47 consensus.

On Wall Street, Stifel upgrades COLM to a Buy rating from Hold and Pivotal Research lifts its price target to $97.

Previously: Columbia Sportswear beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)