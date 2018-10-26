TESSCO Technologies reports lower margins for Q2

TESSCO Technologies (TESS -3.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 9.3% Y/Y to $158.6M.

Segment revenue: Base Station Infrastructure $75.5M (+27% Y/Y); Network Systems $22.6M (-22.7% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance of $8.9M (+15.8% Y/Y) & Mobile Device Accessories of $51.7M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Revenue growth of 45% Y/Y in the public carrier market.

Q2 overall margins: Gross declined 80 bps to 19.8%; operating declined 100 bps to 1.2% & Adj. EBITDA declined 108 bps to 2.02%.

S, G&A expenses increased 11% Y/Y to $29.5M, due to freight out costs, higher reserves for bad debts and higher technology costs to support the business.

Line of credit balance outstanding $19.7M; with zero cash & equivalents.

The company declared quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 28, 2018.

Outlook: The Company currently anticipates Y/Y growth in revenue and profitability in fiscal 2019. Expects growth in the carrier ecosystem, it also expects this to result in a lower overall Y/Y gross margin.

Previously: TESSCO Technologies reports Q2 results (Oct. 25 2018)

Previously: TESSCO Technologies declares $0.20 dividend (Oct. 25 2018)