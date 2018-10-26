Analysts shrug off Amazon's revenue miss

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down 7.6% premarket after yesterday’s revenue miss, but the reaction from analysts is mostly a collective shrug.

Barclays doesn’t “see any real structural issue” but “would wait for the dust to settle a bit before adding to positions.”

UBS isn’t worried about Amazon’s long-term revenue growth potential due to the “multiple pathways” and thinks that while it could trade sideways for a few months, margin expansion will let investors “think about valuation against compounded profit growth from ’19-’21.”

Morgan Stanley sees the share price drop “as an issue of timing (in a tough tape for growth stocks)” and awaits Amazon further penetrating new markets to accelerate growths.

All the firms mentioned stuck to their Buy rating

Previously: Amazon -5% on Q3 revenue miss; AWS +46% Y/Y (Oct. 25)