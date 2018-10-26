National Oilwell Varco -8% after big Q3 earnings miss

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -8.1% pre-market after missing Q3 earnings expectations by a wide mark while revenues rose 17% Y/Y to $2.15B.

NOV says a slowdown in North American completions activity late in the quarter led to lower sequential well-stimulation equipment sales, which combined with weaker demand for offshore equipment offset some sequential revenue gains.

Q3 revenue from the Wellbore Technologies segment rose 22% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to $847M, while revenue from the Completion & Production Solutions business rose 8% Y/Y and was flat Q/Q at $735M, and sales in Rig Technologies rose 25% Y/Y but fell 2% Q/Q to $637M.