Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide successful in late-state T2D study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PIONEER 8, evaluating Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) oral semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) met the primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant reductions in HbA1c levels and body weight across all three doses compared to placebo. The (add-on) treatment effect was also observed in patients who have had T2D for a long period of time and are receiving insulin.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Previously: Novo's oral semaglutide successful in late-stage T2D study; shares up 1% premarket (Aug. 20)