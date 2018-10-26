JPMorgan growth was quietly restrained by U.S. for years: Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2% ) for almost six years was prevented from opening branches in new states by Obama administration regulators as punishment for breaking banking rules, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since then, the Trump administration has reversed that policy.

JPMorgan's penalties, legal costs, and related obligations have added up to more than $30B since the financial crisis for such actions as failing to flag transactions related to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and the excessive risk taken by JPM's London Whale trader.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, operated 5,130 branches in 23 states at the end of last year. With the restraints loosened, It now plans to open 400 branches in as many as 20 new markets in the next five years, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

