Total reports highest quarterly income in six years, raises production target
Oct. 26, 2018 9:38 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Total (TOT -2.5%) reports Q3 adjusted earnings rose 48% Y/Y to $3.96B, its highest net income in a quarter since 2012 and slightly ahead of analyst expectations, as sales increased 27% to $54.7B.
- Q3 production rose 8.6% Y/Y to 2.8M boe/day, a new company record for a quarter, supported by the start-up of production at the Kaombo project in Angola and the ramp-up of projects such as Yamal LNG in Russia.
- TOT raises its production target to ~8% in 2018 from more than 7% previously, citing the launch of plans such as its Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia and a third train at Yamal LNG, and increased production from Moho Nord in Congo and Fort Hills in Canada.
- TOT says while its European refining margin remained volatile, downstream businesses have generated $4.8B in cash flow YTD and is in line to hit 2018 objectives.
- TOT also confirms its forecast level for 2018 net investments at $16B and in a range of $15B-$17B during 2019-20.