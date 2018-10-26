RumbleOn acquires Wholesale Inc. and Wholesale Express LLC; updates Q3 preliminary results

RumbleOn (RMBL -7.4% ) to acquire Wholesale, Inc. and Wholesale Express, LLC for ~$23M, consisting of $16M of cash and the remaining balance in RumbleOn Class B shares.

The company raised $21.5M through the private placement of Class B shares for acquisition of the Wholesale entities and for working capital and expanded its existing credit facility by $5M.

The acquisitions of the Wholesale entities are expected to close on Monday, October 29.

Preliminary Q3 results: Total revenue: $19.26M (+419.1% Y/Y) vs $23.06M consensus; GAAP EPS of -$0.46 vs. -$0.21 consensus.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: ~$70M to $85M; Unit sales: 9,000 to 11,000; Gross margin per unit: 11% to 13%.;