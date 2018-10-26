Oppenheimer still sees upside on BorgWarner

Oppenheimer keeps an Overweight rating on BorgWarner (BWA -1.7% ) and price target of $51 (+37% upside) after sizing up the company's earnings report.

Oppenheimer's earnings breakdown: "3Q organic growth of 3.6% was 600bps over market, better than the consensus view, despite tougher market headwinds in Europe and China. Margin cadence should improve in 4Q on normalized R&D spend and market production adjustments; we leave our FY18 estimates largely intact. We are reducing FY19-20 estimates on view to continuing global light vehicle production headwinds."

