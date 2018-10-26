Microsoft completes its GitHub acquisition

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) completes its $7.5B acquisition of code repository GitHub.

GitHub has about 28M developers working on private and open source projects. The acquisition plan drew some criticism for Microsoft’s rocky history with open source initiatives.

Earlier this month, Microsoft made 60K of its patents open source to help protect the Linux operating system.

Microsoft shares are down 1.3% as the Nasdaq 100 drops 2.6% on the Amazon and Alphabet revenue misses.

Previously: Microsoft makes 60K patents open source for Linux (Oct. 10)